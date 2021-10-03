Be Inspired October 3, 2021: Loraine Veras

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
Crime
Education
Business
Environment
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Feldman’s Favorites: Week 4
Top Stories
Football Frenzy: October 2, 2021
Video
Weather forecast: Occasional showers Sunday with mild air sticking around
Video
CWA workers continue day two of strike at Mercy Hospital
Video
Alaska allows hospitals to ration care amid COVID spike
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
High School Huddle
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Western NY PGA Tips
Inside NY Baseball
Football Frenzy
The Big Game
Top Stories
Feldman’s Favorites: Week 4
Top Stories
Football Frenzy: October 2, 2021
Video
Brockport wins fourth-straight Courage Bowl over Fisher
Aquinas hands Pal-Mac first loss, Hilton takes care of Schroeder
Video
Red Wings fanbase name Jake Noll as 2021 MVP, Daniel Palka most popular
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Occasional showers Sunday with mild air sticking around
Video
Top Stories
CWA workers continue day two of strike at Mercy Hospital
Video
Top Stories
‘Cautiously optimistic’: Fall venues struggle to retain staff as COVID-19 lingers
Video
Vertus students raise funds for domestic violence education, services
Video
Police arrest boy, 14, suspected in string of sucker-punch attacks
Legacy of brother encourages local man to give back, share Puerto Rican heritage
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Travel
Development
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
BestReviews
Back to School
Songs From Studio B
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
News 8 Photo Album
Friend For Life
Be Inspired
First Responders Spotlight
Hispanic Heritage Month
Rochester Rundown
What’s Good
Top Stories
Vertus students raise funds for domestic violence education, services
Video
Top Stories
Legacy of brother encourages local man to give back, share Puerto Rican heritage
Video
Newark center teaming up with national organization for Domestic Violence Awareness
Video
New Autism Nature Trail opens at Letchworth State Park
Gallery
‘Nothing like it’: Rochester Beauty school opening for survivors of human trafficking
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Career Connection
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Be Inspired October 3, 2021: Loraine Veras
Local News
Posted:
Oct 3, 2021 / 12:38 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 29, 2021 / 12:39 PM EDT
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
What happens if you get COVID after the first vaccine dose?
Video
Steuben County child killer scheduled for parole interview
Video
Fall Foliage Tracker for New York State and Finger Lakes region
Two teens arrested after police chase in Rochester
Video
New Autism Nature Trail opens at Letchworth State Park
Gallery
Rochester man charged with murder for fatal stabbing on West Main Street
Video
New York state releases new guidance on nursing home visitation
Video
Weather forecast: Occasional showers Sunday with mild air sticking around
Video
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Occasional showers Sunday with mild air sticking around
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center