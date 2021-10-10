Be Inspired October 10, 2021: Rose Mary Villarrubia-Izzo

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) – Two Rochester residents were arrested Saturday afternoon after a police chase that started in Bristol on Johnson Hill Road and ended in Victor on Route 96. Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff's Office were responding to reports of a burglary and say 41-year-old Joseph Whitney was driving a red Chevrolet pickup truck when he accelerated and fled from deputies. Deputies say Whitney's passenger at the time was 57-year-old Melinda Kress.

Deputies say that while attempting to evade them, the suspect vehicle went into a soybean field on Brace Road in East Bloomfield, causing extensive damage.