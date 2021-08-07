Be Inspired August 8, 2021: Chris Bolanos

*The video forecast above is from Saturday evening's newscast at 6 P.M. Tune into News 8 at 11 P.M. for the latest forecast update.*

A weakening disturbance passing through the region Saturday will bring scattered downpours and a few storms primarily across the Finger Lakes region through this evening, but a few of these heavy downpours can’t be ruled out for everyone. A batch of strong storms will push through parts of Wayne and Ontario counties this evening. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds for those not seeing the raindrops.