Be Inspired August 15, 2021: Connie Marple & Sylvia Johnson

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Business
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Comfortable warmth and bright sunshine all weekend long
Video
Top Stories
Rochester resident worries for family in Afghanistan, as Taliban advances
Russia’s Putin urges stronger response to Siberian wildfires
As Taliban tighten their grip, Kabul airport only way out
Lithuanian migrant crisis enters new phase as influx ceases
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
Section V Live
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Western NY PGA Tips
Football Frenzy
Inside NY Baseball
Japan 2020
Top Stories
‘These kids need an outlet’: Youth sports leaders respond to new NYSED athletic guidance
Video
Top Stories
Aquinas grad Jamir Jones shines in preseason game with Steelers
Bills tight end Tommy Sweeney ready for action after challenging 2020
Video
Albany-bound Jahmeir Warfield becomes first RCSD lacrosse player to go Division I
Video
Bills QB Mitch Trubisky says he’s “getting that love for the game back” being in Buffalo
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Comfortable warmth and bright sunshine all weekend long
Video
Top Stories
URMC bringing back community-based initiatives to encourage healthier living
Top Stories
‘These kids need an outlet’: Youth sports leaders respond to new NYSED athletic guidance
Video
RFD saves four from house fire, heroes say rescue came down to training and teamwork
Video
As school districts prepare for in-person learning, remote options vary
Video
Texas brewery hosting mobile COVID-19 clinic, giving free case of beer to anyone who gets vaccinated
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Travel
Development
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Science
Weird News
Destination NY
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
News 8 Photo Album
Friend For Life
Be Inspired
Career Connection
First Responders Spotlight
Rochester Rundown
What’s Good
BestReviews
Top Stories
Local entrepreneurs help people with MS, heat intolerance
Video
Puerto Rican festival could be COVID ‘superspreader’ say some leaders, organizers
Video
Local ‘Honey Man’ back in action after dump truck crash
Video
Morelle announces $150k in federal funding to help establish local women’s business center
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Be Inspired August 15, 2021: Connie Marple & Sylvia Johnson
Local News
Posted:
Aug 14, 2021 / 08:50 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 12, 2021 / 08:51 PM EDT
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
A “frosty flip-flop winter” is what the Farmer’s Almanac states for winter of 2021-22
Gallery
Perseid meteor shower peaking: Where and when to look up for the sky show in Rochester
Gallery
Police: Man dead after being hit by car on Remington Street may have been shot
‘These kids need an outlet’: Youth sports leaders respond to new NYSED athletic guidance
Video
What happens if you get COVID after the first vaccine dose?
Video
CDC reports new case of rare, potentially fatal infectious disease observed in four US states
Rochester resident worries for family in Afghanistan, as Taliban advances
Tour bus crashes on NY Thruway injures 57, some seriously
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Comfortable warmth and bright sunshine all weekend long
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center
More Don't Miss