ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been arrested after investigators say he used explosives to threaten a neighborhood, leaving behind notes that read "call the cops they won’t catch me.”

Prosecutors say James Pane, 50, set off a number of explosive devices between January 20 and February 2 in Rochester's Falleson Road neighborhood. Police and firefighters who were called there after one such explosion on January 23 said it looked like the explosion happened in front of a specific home.