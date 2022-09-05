ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Kittleberger Park in Webster, Theron McGee said the cool weather and rain weren’t going to slow down his Labor Day barbeque.

“You always have to make the best– no matter what the times bring you,” gesturing to his food, ready to be served. “I got salt potatoes, then I got barbeque chicken, then I got (fireman’s) chicken,” said Theron.

With this kind of spread, his brother Alonzo couldn’t resist. “Well, to tell you the truth, I was going to stay home but my brother asked me to come out. And I was like ‘I’ll be there.'” said Alonzo.

Alonzo spread the affection around the table. “He’s prepared all this, and I love it. I love him, and I love his wife.”

The McGee Brothers in Webster

Some, — like us at News 8 — had to work. “Just trying to be productive, make the most of my day. I do work a regular job too, so,” said Josh Vauw in Webster gearing up to go.

Ontario Beach Park would usually be packed with swimmers and barbeques. It barely had a peep. The Kasperski’s thought it was perfect for bird watching.

“We haven’t seen anything yet, but we’re seeing a lot of seagulls,” said Colleen Kasperski. The couple hoping to spot some shore birds.

Lifeguards are on duty as waves rip, and the beach sits empty.

The Hoyt and Herve families were walking down the pier. They said sunshine or not — all that matters is that they’re together.

“You don’t have to spend a dime in order to spend time with these two. They’ll remember it for hopefully years to come,” said Lindsay Hoyt, pointing to her two younglings.

“We’re here trying to enjoy the windy weather going down the pier, just kind of hanging out,” said Ali Herve, husband and children by her side.

At Schooner’s Bar, boaters who couldn’t take to the waves were elbowing up for refreshments.

“The bikers aren’t biking, the boaters aren’t boating… but the drinkers are drinking,” said Joe O’Donnell, cup in hand.

“Our boat is just sitting in the beautiful Genesee River, so we came to the bar instead,” said Kelly Jean-Marie.

Irene Dietrich was at the end of the bar — wrapped in stunning head-to-toe displays of Old Glory. She does this to honor her husband who fought in World War II, and not just on Labor Day.

“Veterans Day. 4th of July, too. And Flag Day. I’m the only one on Flag Day and people say ‘how come you’re dressed like this?’ and I say ‘did you put your flag out today?'”

News 8 will have to look for Irene next June. She did give News 8’s Christian Garzone a kiss on the neck after the interview and then asked ‘Are you John Kucko?’. Needless to say, she was disappointed.