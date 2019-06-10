Bay Side Pub in Webster hopes for flooding assistance from Governor Cuomo’s

Governor Cuomo’s announcement of $300 million in funding for shoreline emergency and relief efforts could bring relief to some residents and businesses along the shore.

Bay Side Pub in Webster has had a flooded dock since May. They received help before two years ago during flooding and are hoping to get assistance this year.

The general manager here at the Pub told me he has lost almost 50% of his outdoor space.

The pier has been under water since May, and sandbags line the outdoor patio in an attempt to keep the water out.

The general manager said they did receive assistance two years ago when the flooding occurred, and are excited about the possibility of getting some help this year.

“Two years ago it was 100 million, this year it 300 million so they’re definitely planning on spending investing a large amount of money to all the communities on the water so I am happy,” said Robert Buono, General manager Bay Side Pub in Webster.

The flooding has impacted businesses all along this road, and the owner at Bayside is hoping the state comes up with a concrete plan to fix the lake levels once and for all.