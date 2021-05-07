Bath woman cited after buggy crash kills horse in Yates County

BENTON, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath woman was ticketed after a horse and buggy accident early Thursday morning in Yates County that killed one horse.

According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Office, Melissa Carney was driving eastbound on SR 54 in the Town of Benton when she struck a horse and buggy traveling in the same direction.

A 20-year-old man from Penn Yan in the buggy was thrown from the buggy and was treated by PennYan Ambulance and Medic 55 for leg and neck stiffness. The horse was declared dead at the scene of the accident.

Carney was issued a traffic ticket for Failing to Use Due Care while Approaching a Horse, and will answer that charge at a later date in the Town of Benton Court.

According to the Yates County Sheriff, glare from the sun and following too closely contributed to the accident.

