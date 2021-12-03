Batavia schools to reopen after police find ‘no credible threat’

Forecast Summary: Outside of an isolated shower or snowflake this evening we’re quiet with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s overnight. The weekend overall will be fairly decent, but a weak disturbance will bring a passing rain or snow shower to the region on Saturday, the day being mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs will rise into the low 40s throughout the weekend with 20s and 30s overnight. Sunday is quiet ahead of an approaching storm system to bring the potential for damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph with widespread rain turning to snow by Monday night. Stay tuned for more details over this weekend.

This weekend & beyond: A weak low pressure system sliding by to our north will bring the chance for a few light rain and snow showers Saturday, but most of the day will be dry. Expect temperatures to hold mostly in the 30s with a finish around 40°. Sunday will start off clear and clouds increase later in the day ahead of our next major storm system.