Batavia police searching for missing man

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) – The Batavia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 66-year-old Lewis A. Morris who was reported missing from his Batavia home on Friday.

Morris was last seen at his residence on Friday afternoon and police say he may have left sometime before 3 a.m.

Morris is believed to be with his 2011 Hyundai Sonata, black 4-door sedan with JAT5955 on the license plate. Morris is an African American male. Police were not given a clothing description of him.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Batavia Police Department without delay at (585) 345-6350.