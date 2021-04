BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) – Police in Batavia are seeking the public’s help in locating a truck that was involved in a crash Friday evening at the intersection of Liberty and Ellicott Streets.

The truck is a white CHevy or GMC model 1500 with a lightbar on the front grill and a tool box in the bed of the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Freeman at (585) 345-6350.