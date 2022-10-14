ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Batavia man is racking in the cash after winning $1,000 A Week For Life from a scratch-off ticket.

Shawn Elkins of Batavia recently claimed his $1,000 A Week for Life top prize after purchasing the lucky ticket at Batavia Downs Gaming located at 8315 Park Road in Batavia.

The man has elected to receive his prize as an annuity, according to lottery officials.

Another lucky winner of the $1,000 A Week For Life lottery was announced last week. The winning ticket was sold at Tucci’s on Lyell Avenue in Rochester on October 5.

The New York Lottery continues to be North America’s most profitable lottery. Scratch-off games generated $4,517,682,111 in total sales during fiscal year 2021-2022.