Batavia man accused of impersonating police officer at Darien Lake

DARIEN, N.Y. (WROC) — A Batavia man was arrested and is being accused of impersonating a police officer.

Officials say Paul Avino was causing a scene and swearing at Darien Lake Amusement Park. After officers responded to the call and arrived at the scene, Avino resisted arrest.

At the time of his arrest he had a police badge with him.

He is charged with criminal impersonation, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and obstruction of government administration.

Avino is due back in court on September 3.