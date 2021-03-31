Batavia Downs extends hours beginning April 5

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials at Batavia Downs Gaming announced that in accordance with the state’s guidelines, Batavia Downs Gaming will be extending their hours of operation on Monday.

Batavia Downs will be open from 8 a.m. until 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. The facility will be open from 8 a.m. until 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

As per New York State regulations all guests of Batavia Downs will undergo a temperature check and must have on a face covering during their visit. Markings on the floor will indicate where patrons may go in order to maintain safe social distancing.

“We are grateful to New York State for allowing us to expand our hours of operation, “said Henry Wojtaszek, President and CEO of Batavia Downs said in a statement.

“These extended hours will allow us to hire more hard working Western New Yorkers. With our job fair coming on April 7th we encourage those looking to work in a fun, fast paced environment to apply. We look forward to providing a safe entertainment area for our guests and continue to contribute monies towards state education.”