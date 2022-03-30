ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s no secret how important friendships can be throughout one’s childhood, playing an important role in youth’s growth and maturity.

A pair of twins in the Rochester City School District is proof of just how important these relationships can be.

Dayshaun and Nayshaun Clark and Ciaran and Ella French have been friends since Kindergarten.

The two sets of twins have a unique friendship that began when they were placed at Pinnacle School Number 35 through RCSD’s school choice lottery process.

“They have always been there since like day one, so they’re basically family,” Nayshaun said.

“We used to go to the Rec Center and play dodgeball, we used to trade Pokemon, fun kids stuff, and I used to go to their birthday parties every year,” Ciarnan remembers.

But the fun didn’t stop there.

In middle school, all four students were placed together at East Lower School. Fast forward to today — they’re all finishing up their high school career at East High School.

“Being together that long, that is pretty much like a family,” Dayshaun said. “Even though we don’t see them every day, we just know when we see each other, ‘boom!’ that instant connection, familiar faces, it’s always nice.”

“Growing up during the years, it’s fun, a lot of ups and downs, and just having another group of people just support you in every way, watching them grow up and mature, it’s been great,” Nayshaun said.

Through every grade, and even most classes, the sets of twins have been through it all, together.

“If I didn’t have him (her brother), I always had one of them,” Ella said. “So in class, if a teacher was like, ‘pick partners for a project,’ I go straight to one of them. I always had somebody I could count on.”

Even with different interests, the twins have supported each other in their athletics, education and outside the classroom.

“They were the first people I went to when I came to East because I knew they’re gonna be here,” Ciarnan said. “So I had my friends, and then I got friends off of them.”

Dayshaun said it was comforting to have people by his side through so many childhood experiences.

“It’s kind of comforting knowing you’re not the only one, like they also going through the same things,” he said. “Ella, she is always laughing around, and even though Ciaran don’t show it, he’s really out there, he will laugh at you, he will crack jokes, all that.”

Now, after more than a decade of being by one another’s sides, the four plan to go their separate ways after graduating in June.

“I can’t really put myself in the position to see it yet,” Nayshaun said.

“It’s gonna be weird to adjust without them because they’ve always been there,” Ella said. “From elementary to middle school, then middle school to high school, so it’s gonna be weird starting a new step without them.”

Until they graduate, the four plan to spend as much time as they can together. However, no matter where their lives lead them, they promise to always be there for one another.

Ella is the salutatorian of her class and plans on attending the University of Rochester to major in education.

Ciarnan is attending Monroe Community College to study Information Technology in the 2+2 program.

The Clark Brothers, who both play lacrosse, plan to continue playing the sport at a Historical Black College University, or HBCU. Nayshaun plans to study Information Technology or computer science, while Dayshaun will be pursing a business degree.

