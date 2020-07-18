Bars trying to make sense of food-with-drink order

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’re heading out this weekend for a drink, you’ll have to order some food. Breweries and bars we spoke with are frantically trying to gear up for the governor’s new rules this weekend.

Shamrock Jack’s is Mark Petzing’s family business. He’s trying to make sense of the governor’s order heading into the weekend.

“I got a friend of mine who comes in here every day, we’ve become like friends and family for 17 years, he comes in for one beer he doesn’t drink a lot, and now I have to tell him he has to order food when you come in?,” asked Petzing.

He says it’s already been tough on all bars and restaurants and now his staff is trying to understand exactly what it means in terms of ordering food in order to drink.

“It can’t be chips, it can’t be pretzels it has to be substantial foods, so we’re trying to come up with something like is it a cup of soup? Is it a sandwich is it a half a sandwich? Something that doesn’t cost a lot? Because they’re going to be spending money on drinks.”

Here’s what the governor’s order says about enforcement:

“Citizens who see violations or are concerned can report complaints, including photos, to the state liquor authority at www.sla.ny.gov”

People we spoke with who plan on dining out this weekend say they’re confused.

“I think it’s horrible for the businesses, I think it’s horrible that they have to do this all over again a lot of people are losing their businesses over this and I think you food has nothing to do with it.”

While Petzing says he won’t let this break his family’s livelihood.

“We’re just gonna keep smiling and moving on. We’re stubborn Irish people so we’re gonna keep going but they definitely make it difficult for us.”