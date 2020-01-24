Barry’s Old School Irish owners flown out to McGregor fight in Las Vegas

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Danny and Jessica Barry, the owners of Barry’s Old School Irish Pub in Webster have been Conor McGregor fans since day one.

“He goes to me and goes, ‘this McGregor is a big deal,’ and I was like ‘okay cool, he has his first fight, he gets his name out there’,” said Jessica.

Danny was a little more enthusiastic.

“I just loved his mentality. He had a very aggressive approach to the game, and you can tell that was both in and out of the octagon,” said Danny.

The two became even more invested in the fighter when he released his Irish whiskey — Proper 12.

“About a year and a half ago we tweeted out a picture with all of the Proper 12 bottles behind me and he [McGregor] retweeted it,” said Jessica. “We built a relationship with him.”

Our little Pub was recently named the 17th best Irish Pub in The United States by The Irish Post, but there was just something missing………now we are PROPER!!! ☘️🇺🇸☘️ @TheNotoriousMMA @ProperWhiskey @theirishpost pic.twitter.com/g9YH505j38 — BarrysOldSchoolirish (@BarrysIrishPub) January 31, 2019

The relationship was taken to the next level on January 17 when the couple got the call of a lifetime.

“I first almost didn’t answer the call. It was one of those out of area numbers, but I said ‘oh I’ll just answer it in case it’s something,” said Danny.

McGregor’s manager called and asked if Danny and Jessica wanted two tickets to come to the fight.

“We were like yeah, we’re there, how could you not?” said Jessica.

At first Danny was skeptical.

“I thought someone was pranking me, maybe someone from the pub or my brother, but the more we got into the conversation, I could tell this was really happening,” said Danny.

They booked flights to Sin City for the fight and never looked back.

“The fight starts going and Jess and I look at each other like are we here, is this real right now?” said Danny.

Jessica said that even though the fight was only 40 seconds, there was “still something really humbling about it.” The two sat with the Proper 12 team.

“After the fight we’re all high fiving and we hear, ‘Danny and Jessica Barry you have to come to the after party now.’ We have three little kids at home so VIP in Vegas thing is not a normal day for us,” said Danny.

When Danny and Jessica Barry opened the pub back in November of 2011, never in their wildest dreams did they think selling this whiskey would help them meet this guy, creator of Proper 12, Conor McGregor.