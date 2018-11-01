Barrington judge resigns following investigation

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Rennee N. Crofoot

BARRINGTON, NY (WROC) - A justice in a Yates County town has resigned following an investigation by a state commission.

According to New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct, the investigation into Barrington Town Judge Rennee Crofoot began after she reportedly interjected herself in a custody case that was being heard by another judge.

The commission says it learned that Crofoot had sent an email to the other judge critical of one of the people involved in the custody hearing, using her status as a judge to advance a personal interest.

As part of the resignation, Crofoot has agreed not to seek another judicial position.

Crofoot's current term was set to end in 2021; she has served in office since 2014.