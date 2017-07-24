Barnhart calls for City to step up childcare

Rochester mayoral candidate Rachel Barnhart is calling for the City of Rochester to step up when it comes to child care.

At a press conference held Monday, Barnhart proposed adding 1,000 childcare subsidies that would supplement services already provided to City families.

“This is a practical thing that we can do to reduce poverty and to grow our economy and to help families,” said Barnhart. “The City has a lot of flexibility in its budget and this is something that will be a priority in my administration.”

Barnhart says the goal is to help reduce poverty by having local governments step in.