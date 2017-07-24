wxbanner

Barnhart calls for City to step up childcare

Local News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Rochester mayoral candidate Rachel Barnhart is calling for the City of Rochester to step up when it comes to child care. 

At a press conference held Monday, Barnhart proposed adding 1,000 childcare subsidies that would supplement services already provided to City families. 

“This is a practical thing that we can do to reduce poverty and to grow our economy and to help families,” said Barnhart. “The City has a lot of flexibility in its budget and this is something that will be a priority in my administration.”

Barnhart says the goal is to help reduce poverty by having local governments step in.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss