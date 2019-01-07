Local News

Barn fire kills more than 200 cows in Oneida County

Posted: Jan 07, 2019 06:54 AM EST

Updated: Jan 07, 2019 07:03 AM EST

TRENTON, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Firefighters in Oneida County were called to a massive barn fire Sunday morning outside Utica. More than 200 cows were killed in the fire.

The barn is located in the town of Trenton on Whittaker Road.

By the time the fire was spotted and firefighters were able to get to the scene, the flames had grown out of control.

All 250 cattle locked inside the barn were killed. 
 

