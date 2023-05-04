ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The World Video Game Hall of Fame has four new inductees this year. They are:
The other finalists this year:
- Age of Empires
- Angry Birds
- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
- FIFA International Soccer
- Goldeneye 007
- NBA 2K
- Quake
- Wizardry
The World Video Game Hall of Fame each year pulls from thousands of nominations for the finalists for consideration for each class.
The choices are mostly made by the International Selection Advisory Committee, which is made up of journalists and scholars familiar with the history of video games and their role in society. Fans had a chance to vote for their choice as winner for their favorite finalists in March as part of a “Player’s Choice” ballot.
Like every year, the games were judged based on four categories:
- Icon-status: the game is widely recognized and remembered
- Longevity: the game is more than a passing fad and has enjoyed popularity over time
- Geographical reach: the game meets the above criteria across international boundaries
- Influence: the game has exerted significant influence on the design and development of other games, on other forms of entertainment, or on popular culture and society in general
This will be the last time the World Video Game Hall of Fame is presented in its current location. Part of The Strong’s 90,000 sq. ft. expansion will be a new home for the World Video Game Hall of Fame. Exhibits there will also include augmented reality games, and a new food court.
There is also a celebration for the World Video Game Hall of Fame at The Strong, Saturday, May 6. The event runs from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. According to The Strong’s website, there will be a life-sized Mario level, Minecraft activities, and more.
Past inductees
Class of 2022:
- Ms. Pac-Man
- Dance Dance Revolution
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Sid Meier’s Civilization
Class of 2021:
- Animal Crossing
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Starcraft
- Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?
Class of 2020:
- Bejeweled
- Centipede
- King’s Quest
- Minecraft
Class of 2019:
- Colossal Cave Adventure
- Microsoft Solitaire
- Mortal Kombat
- Super Mario Kart
Class of 2018:
- Final Fantasy VII
- John Madden Football
- Spacewar!
- Tomb Raider
Class of 2017:
- Donkey Kong
- Halo: Combat Evolved
- Pokémon Red and Green
- Street Fighter II
Class of 2016:
- Grand Theft Auto III
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Space Invaders
- The Legend of Zelda
- The Oregon Trail
- The Sims
Class of 2015:
- DOOM
- Pac-Man
- Pong
- Super Mario Bros.
- Tetris
- World of Warcraft