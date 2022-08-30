SWEDEN, N.Y. (WROC) —The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that occurred in the Town of Sweden Tuesday afternoon.

At around 12:50 p.m., deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Key Bank located at 4707 Lake Road for the report of a robbery.

Details are limited at this time. Officials said a K9 search was conducted during the investigation, in addition to a canvassing of local businesses.

The MCSO Major Crimes unit is currently overseeing the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

