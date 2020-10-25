Balter, Katko tie in latest Siena poll

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) – Republican Representative John Katko and Democratic Representative Dana Balter have tied in the latest Siena College poll that was released on Sunday.

The poll says both have the support of 45 percent of voters.

Former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump 53-59 percent, compared to a 53-34 percent Biden lead earlier in October.

“They say that sequels are never as good as the originals but in NY24 the rematch looks like it may be even closer than Katko’s 53-47 percent win two years ago,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said. “In this district with similar numbers of Democrats and Republicans, both candidates hold more than three-quarters of voters from their party, while Katko holds a slim four-point lead with independents. Balter widened her lead in Syracuse, now leading by 34 points, and she also leads in the remainder of Onondaga County, about half of likely voters, by five points. Katko has a significant 22-point lead in the portion of the district that includes Cayuga, Oswego and Wayne Counties,” Greenberg said.

