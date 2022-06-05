UPDATE: Officers from the Rochester Police Department released pictures of the suspects

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A balloon release and prayer was held Sunday afternoon on Evergreen Street for the victim of a shooting that took place last April.

Gerald Irvin was attacked on Evergreen St. near North Clinton Avenue on April 17th and then died on May 29th.

Family members and friends of Irvin gathered on Evergreen St. to remember him while hoping for action in his case. They said that they believe people were around that could have helped.

“They stood and watched him be beaten with a bottle in the middle of the road asking for help. No one would help,” said Celia Irvin-McCarter, the sister of Gerald. “Even the cars, they would stop and watch it and drive off. Where is the consideration, the love, the care for anybody? Why would they do this to my brother?”

Officers with the Rochester Police Department are asking for anyone with information to call 911.