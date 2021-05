ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday night, the local Mother’s Against Drunk Driving chapter – also known as MADD – held a memorial service and fundraiser for Julie Resto.

Resto was 8 months pregnant when her car was hit by an impaired driver just 6 months ago. MADD held a balloon launch in memory of the unborn child, Azaria.

“It’s our first little fundraiser celebrating the 6 month mark, of what should be my daughter’s 6 month birthday,” Resto Said, “so we’re just here trying to raise awareness.”