Baby supplies donation after woman dies during labor

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A call to action on Facebook went viral this past weekend in Rochester. Members of the community donated dozens of supplies for a family in need after a young mother died during childbirth. Roxanne Henry learned about the tragedy and she wanted to help.

The 18-year-old woman died Thursday after complications during child labor, leaving behind her newborn. The baby’s great-grandmother took custody of the child but had no supplies like diapers or even enough formula.

Henry reached out on social media to get anything she could and said people have been eager to help.

“There’s not much family around and great-grandmother has taken custody of the baby,” Henry said. “It doesn’t cost much. Maybe it was driving us some hand-me-down clothes but they are happy to do so and thankful that they can.”

A local organization called Mothers in Need of Others (MINO) is partnering with Henry to get the donations to this family. Any extra donations will go to help other young families in need.