Baby injured after father jumped to his death in Rochester released from hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A one-year-old boy has been released from the hospital nearly three weeks after his father went to the top floor of the South Avenue parking garage and jumped to his death while holding the boy.

Rochester police say the baby was discharged from URMC last week and has since traveled back home to undergo additional treatment.

Police responded to a 911 call from the 40-year-old man’s wife just before midnight on March 19. She said her husband was having a “psychotic breakdown”.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the baby was rushed to URMC where he was in critical condition.

In the days after the incident, the child’s condition improved much better and faster than anticipated, and doctors even said they don’t believe there will be any permanent brain damage.

According to the RPD, the family of three is from out of state and had just arrived in Rochester to visit an ailing family member.

The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation into this apparent suicide/attempted murder.