ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s historic Little Theatre has a new leader.

Ayette Jordan has been appointed as executive director.

Jordan was formerly the director of development and community engagement at the Hochstein School of Music, and is passionate about arts in all forms.

Leaders at the Little say they look forward to Jordan joining the team, adding her knowledge and leadership style will bring the Little to the next level.

“We’re so excited to have her,” said Scott Pukos, director of communications at the Little Theatre. “She’s a dynamic leader. Her role is going to be —aside from leading the organization— will focus on fundraising and development, which is an important issue in any nonprofit and any arts organization. So she’ll be just such a great asset.”

Jordan will begin in her new position on August 7.