ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It was “Aveoween” over on Joseph Avenue in Rochester Tuesday.

The Avenue Blackbox Theatre celebrated Halloween with a free event

The theatre hosted a Haunted Guided Tour, with lots of sweets, of course. Two staple Halloween movies made the theme, “Coraline” and “Nightmare before Christmas.”

The founder of the theatre says it’s a fun and safe way to get the community together.

“I think one of the main reasons this was so important, especially here, on Joseph Avenue, in this historic neighborhood where we are really working hard to transform the neighborhood using arts and culture and creating opportunities for youth to get engaged with the community,” Founder and Executive Director Reenah Golden said. “And why it’s important is because everyone needs a safe and fun way to celebrate the holiday.”