UAW strikers to have regional rally in Rochester Wednesday

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Western and Central New York GM strikers will join forces tonight for a regional rally.

It’s been just over two weeks since the picket lines started. So far, the nationwide strike has cost GM an estimated $1 billion. A JP Morgan analyst says GM is losing $82 million every day the strike continues.

This is the union’s first strike against the No. 1 U.S. automaker in over a decade. Strikers are demanding higher wages, better health care, more job security, and no more plant closures in the U.S.

GM resumed paying for striking workers’ health care benefits last week.

Strikers from Central New York will join Rochester workers for a rally tonight near the corner of Driving Park Avenue and Mount Read Boulevard. That’s set to begin at 6 p.m.