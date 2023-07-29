ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The final day of the iCan Bike summer camp hosted by “Autism up” ended on a high note.

The annual program has been around for over a decade. It gives people with disabilities the opportunity to learn how to ride a bike in a safe environment.

First-time bike rider Noah Smith says it wasn’t something he knew he was missing out on until he joined the fun.

“Going into this, honestly, I was indifferent. I didn’t really care to learn how to ride a bike,” Smith said. “But, now I find it to be a lot of fun!”

Autism Up will also host a ‘Kite Flight’ event at Seabreeze on August 13.