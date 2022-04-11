ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — April is Autism Acceptance Month, a month dedicated to understanding and empowering people with autism across the world.

Currently, 1 in 44 children are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), according to the CDC.

Early intervention and screenings play an important role in diagnosing autism in children, but the COVID-19 pandemic has presented some challenges.

“The biggest challenge has been that families haven’t been coming to the office for care. And in particular, primary and preventative care is especially important,” said Dr. Steven Schulz, a Pediatrician with Rochester Regional Health.

During a child’s check-up, doctors preform developmental assessments. Autism screenings are part of these assessments at certain visits. Children are screened for autism at 18 months, and 24 to 30 months.

“That helps open the door to as many services as possible to help that child to thrive throughout their life, and the earlier those interventions can be started, the more chance that they have to be successful and to help that child function as best as possible in life,” Dr. Schulz said.

However, with less kids visiting the doctor during the pandemic, there has been a delay in both autism screenings and diagnoses.

“If some of these conditions aren’t picked up early, kids are missing out on opportunities for speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, other special education interventions through either early intervention if they’re under three, or through the local school district, if they’re three and above,” Dr. Schulz explained.

Susan Hyman is a Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrician with URMC and Division Chief and Professor of Pediatrics at the Golisano Children’s Hospital.

She says less social interaction among families during the pandemic has also played a role.

“For many families, especially families who did not have older children, they didn’t recognize how different the social communication milestones were emerging and they were not having in-person developmental screening visits with their pediatricians,” Dr. Hyman said. “So there were actually a large number of children who had delays in the family recognition that something was different.”

Now that things are starting to return to some-what ‘normalcy,’ pediatricians say they’re seeing more and more families come in with concerns.

“It is like the floodgates opened that all these children who weren’t screened, who were at home, who weren’t in daycare, who the social communication challenges were not noticed, are coming to attention,” Dr. Hyman said.

Along with delays in screenings, the pandemic also impacted how families and young ones received treatment. Many families, especially those in rural areas, have switched to tele-health.

“For parents who were not connected with the autism world, in the world of intervention, having a child engaged in therapy through a screen like this, is the opposite of what we’re trying to do,” Dr. Hyman said.

She adds the pandemic also made it harder for children with autism who spent more time at home with less social interaction or learning.

“In addition to having a backlog of diagnostic evaluations, the anxiety and the stressors related to COVID and being back in school are really taxing the developmental systems, the behavioral health systems, really all systems that take care of the behavioral and developmental needs of children and youth,” Dr. Hyman said.

With more families at home during COVID, pediatricians are encouraging parents and guardians with young children to watch their social communication skills.

“The big concerns in autism are around social communication. Sometimes that’s not saying words, sometimes it’s not using words in an appropriate social construct and setting,” Dr. Schulz said. “Repetitive behaviors are a big concern and a red flag for it. So, watching fans go round and round, lining up toys over and over again.”

If you do have concerns about your child’s developmental abilities, experts say don’t wait to reach out to your primary care doctor.

“It’s really, really, really, really, really important that families share their concerns with their primary care provider,” Dr. Hyman said. “Their pediatrician or family doctor, their nurse practitioner, is really in the position to do both screening and surveillance, but they have to know what your concerns are.”

Dr. Hyman adds that there is “no shame” in having developmental differences, but it is important you are open and honest with your doctor.

In Monroe County, the early intervention hotline is a good resource for families who have questions. You can contact them at 585-753-5437.

Experts also recommend contacting AutismUp, an autism advocacy organization in Rochester. Their number is (585) 248-9011.