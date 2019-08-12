Authorities search for suspects involved in Penfield gunpoint robbery

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — An investigation is underway as police search for three suspects who were involved in a gunpoint robbery on August 11.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s office, three suspects met with three individuals in the back parking lot behind the Browncroft Community Church in Penfield.

After a disagreement between the parties, the suspects robbed the individuals of their personal belongings and cash at gunpoint. There were no injuries.

The suspects then fled in an unknown direction in a dark SUV.

Authorities say the case does not appear to be random, and there is no imminent threat to the public.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s office continues to investigate.