Breaking News
BREAKING: Penfield crash leaves two hospitalized

Authorities search for suspects involved in Penfield gunpoint robbery

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — An investigation is underway as police search for three suspects who were involved in a gunpoint robbery on August 11.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s office, three suspects met with three individuals in the back parking lot behind the Browncroft Community Church in Penfield.

After a disagreement between the parties, the suspects robbed the individuals of their personal belongings and cash at gunpoint. There were no injuries.

The suspects then fled in an unknown direction in a dark SUV.

Authorities say the case does not appear to be random, and there is no imminent threat to the public.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s office continues to investigate.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss