Officials with the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing man with Alzheimer’s.

Carl Zava, 77, was last seen on Hall Road in the Village of Holley around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say Zava was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

He was driving a 2001 white Chevy Blazer.

Authorities say he may have traveled to Erie County.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 911.