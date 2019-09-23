Auburn man caught selling stolen vehicle scrap parts

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) – An Auburn man was arrested Sunday afternoon for stealing scrap vehicle parts from a local business and then selling them to a nearby scrapyard.

Officers with the Seneca Falls Police Department identified the suspect as 32-year-old Aaron Padgett.

New York State Police officers located Padgett during a traffic stop in Fulton and then turned him over to the SFPD.

Officers said the incident initially occurred last year on September 30 and Padgett was on an arrest warrant for petit larceny.