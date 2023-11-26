AUBURN, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 35-year-old Auburn man when deputies say he brought fentanyl to an incarcerated person during a visit to Cayuga County Jail on November 11.

As a result of the investigation, Michael DeAngelis was charged with the Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the third degree which is a class B felony.

DeAngelis was arraigned at the Centralized Arraignment and released on his own recognizance.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact detectives at (315) 253-1610 or tips can be left here. You may remain anonymous.