Tyshon Jones attorneys speak out against grand jury ruling in fatal officer-involved shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Attorneys representing Tyshon Jones’ family responded Saturday to a Monroe County Grand Jury which ruled Rochester police officer Matthew Drake’s was justified in the fatal shooting of Jones in March.

On Friday, July 16, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office reported the officer will not face criminal charges as a result of the grand jury outcome.

The attorney group working with Jones’ family believe the City of Rochester failed Jones and must be held accountable.

“The grand jury’s failure to indict Officer Drake on criminal charges is not the end of this tragic case. In fact, it is only the beginning,” the attorneys for the Jones family said in a statement. “We are conducting an independent investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Jones’ death and are requesting the unsealing of the grand jury proceedings.”

According to investigators, Rochester Police located Jones, 29, in the area of Industrial Street, where they said he appeared to be cutting himself. A stand-off between Jones and Officer Drake followed, where police ordered Jones to drop his knife. Investigators said Jones charged at Officer Drake with the knife, then shot Jones 5 times from a distance of about 13 feet.

The attorneys said they hope to work with Rochester to achieve some measure of justice for Mr. Jones and his family.