Attorneys for Joseph Mlyniec expected to use ‘extreme emotional disturbance’ in defense

Attorneys for a retired Wyoming County Sheriff’s deputy charged with second degree murder are expected to say their client suffered an “extreme emotional disturbance”.

Joseph Mlyniec is charged in the shooting death of Robert Irvine III outside of his Perry home in March.

Prosecutors say Mlyniec lured young, troubled boys to his farm and sexually abused him. They also say Mlyniec had a relationship with Irvine.

Attorney Normal Effman spoke to News 4 on Wednesday. Effman said that he feels Mlyniec should be facing a lesser charge.

“That’s what this case is about, should it go to trial,” Effman said. “That is his state of mind what was happening to him and what was causing him to work in this terrible and irrational way.”

Mlyniec was also a Town of Perry board member. His attorney said Mlyniec notified the town of his resignation last week.