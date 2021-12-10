No charges for officers involved in RPD shooting death of Mark Gaskill

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation released a report Friday on the shooting death of Mark Gaskill at the hands of Rochester police officers. The report found those officers’ actions that night “did not rise to the level of criminal conduct.”

Gaskill, 28, was shot and killed by police on May 14 on Glasser Street in the city.

According to the report released Friday, Rochester police were called to a neighborhood in the city early in the morning on May 14, when an automated system detected gunshots in the area. Surveillance footage showed a car leaving the scene.

Investigators say police pulled that car over within minutes, finding Gaskill in the back seat. A second passenger told officers they were headed to a hospital because the driver was not well. When officers asked for identification, investigators say Gaskill gave them a fake name and date of birth.

Officers learned on scene that the car was likely involved in the shooting reported minutes earlier. Investigators say officers attempting to open the back door to speak to Gaskill saw him draw a gun from his waistband.

“Footage from both officers’ body-worn cameras show the officers retreating from the car and repeatedly directing Mr. Gaskill to drop the gun,” the report reads. “While both officers continued to retreat from the vehicle, Mr. Gaskill allegedly opened the rear passenger-side door, and, as he appeared to get out of the car, the officers ordered him to show his hands, and then discharged 11 shots, striking Mr. Gaskill six times.”

Police found a loaded handgun next to Gaskill, which investigators say was analyzed and confirmed to be the same gun used in the earlier shooting.

“Based on an extensive review of the facts of this case, OSI determined that the officers involved were not unjustified in their use of deadly force, as the law requires for bringing criminal charges,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement issued with the report. “Despite the conclusive evidence in this case, I know Mr. Gaskill’s family is still coping with the loss of a loved one, and I offer my heartfelt condolences to the Gaskill family.”

