Attorney General James finds no criminal culpability in death of India Cummings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced Friday that her office found no criminal culpability in regards to a Rochester woman’s 2016 death while she was in the custody of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

“The death of India Cummings was a terrible tragedy, and we mourn her loss alongside the loved ones and communities she leaves behind,” Attorney General James said in a Friday press release. “SIPU conducted an exhaustive review of all the evidence and did not find facts to support criminal charges. Our current grand jury secrecy laws mean we are unable to release the underlying evidence to Ms. Cummings’ family and the public. This is yet another example of the critical need for grand jury reform, so that we can be fully transparent with the public without violating the law.”

Cummings, a Rochester woman, died on February 21, 2016 at Buffalo General Hospital when she was 27 years old. Cummings was taken to Buffalo General four days before her death, from the Erie County Holding Center where she had been incarcerated for 16 days prior.

Cummings’ previously family filed a lawsuit against the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court states that Cummings became malnourished and dehydrated as holding center staff “literally watched her die” over 20 days in February 2016.

According to the attorney general’s office, “There is an ongoing civil litigation associated with Ms. Cummings’ death. The OAG’s determination as to criminal liability does not preclude a court’s finding of civil liability on the part of any of the individuals or institutions found to have violated their duty of care to Ms. Cummings. Such litigation also allows for the possibility of broad access to the very sort of information about the circumstances surrounding Ms. Cummings’ death that OAG is not at liberty to share due to grand jury secrecy laws.”

Officials say in June 2018, the New York State Commission of Correction issued a report concerning the care and treatment provided to Ms. Cummings by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office while she was an inmate at ECHC. The report concluded that Ms. Cummings’ death was caused by a “massive pulmonary embolism resulting from acute renal failure, rhabdomyolysis, dehydration and fracture of the humerus,” stated that the medical and mental health care she received at the jail “was so grossly incompetent and inadequate as to shock the conscience,” and classified the death as a “homicide due to medical neglect.”

“Having subjected this vast collection of evidence to the most careful legal analysis — under theories of intentional wrongdoing, recklessness, and criminal negligence — the OAG has concluded that, although unquestionably a terrible tragedy, Ms. Cummings’ death cannot be attributed to provable criminal conduct on the part of any of the individuals responsible for her care during the period of her incarceration,” a press release from the attorney general’s office said Friday. “For this reason, criminal charges will not be pursued.”