Attorney General James comes to Rochester Thursday to discuss opioid crisis

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York Attorney General Letitia James will be in town Thursday as she continues her “Heal NY” tour.

The attorney general has been visiting cities throughout the state in recent weeks to support families and communities impacted by the ongoing opioid crisis.

During Thursday’s visit, the attorney general will highlight how she has been fighting for those impacted by addiction in the Finger Lakes Region.

Joining James will be Rep. Joe Morelle, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, local elected officials, community organizations, and families impacted by the opioid crisis.

This press conference is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. Thursday and will be live streamed on this page at that time.

In a new Marist poll released this week, James trailed Gov. Kathy Hochul in a hypothetical gubernatorial Democratic primary.

If the 2022 Democratic gubernatorial primary were held this week, 44% of voters surveyed said they would vote for Gov. Hochul in a matchup against Letitia James (28%) and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams (15%), while 13% were undecided.

The governor remained the favorite in a hypothetical four-way race that included former governor Andrew Cuomo, though 19% of registered Democrats interviewed between October 4-7 said they would still support Cuomo. The primary matchups carried a margin of error of 6.9 percentage points.

