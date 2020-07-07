Attorney believes deposition could help alleged abuse victims of local priests

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The attorney representing the 94 alleged sexual abuse victims connected to the Rochester Catholic Diocese is speaking out, after a deposition of a former bishop.

The attorney says the deposition reaffirms his position that former bishop Matthew Clark could have been part of a cover up within the Rochester Catholic Diocese.

“I think what was stated in the deposition reinforces the public’s view that the Catholic Church just covered up the wholesale sexual abuse of children for decades upon deceased,” said Mitchell Garabedian, Attorney at Law, who represents 94 clergy sexual abuse victims in the Diocese of Rochester.

In a 3 hour long deposition on sexual abuse with the Rochester Catholic Diocese, Clark admitted to knowing about prior sexual misconduct allegations against some priests, in some cases he admitted to allowing accused Priests to stay in ministry after ‘rehabilitation.’

“Bishop Clark knew that there were quiet a few pedophiles within his ranks, quite a few priests,” said Garabedian.

The former Bishop Clark was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2019, and the Diocese of Rochester released a statement questioning the accuracy of Clark’s memory saying;

“As a result of these limitations, the deposition is in many instances imprecise and inaccurate and thus calls into question whether it is a credible addition to the bankruptcy case record.”

The attorney represents 94 of the Dioceses alleged victims and he believes hearing the testimony will help his clients.

“Victims when they’re abused as a child deal with being abused for the rest of their lives and this will, hearing the truth will help them cope, Seeing the truth written in writing will help them cope,” said Garabedian.