Attacked RPD officer Denny Wright officer inspires through community service

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police Officer Dennison “Denny” Wright loves to visit his wife’s elementary school classroom to dance with her kids.

And he brings other officers with him.

“The children at a young age get to know that the people in these scary uniforms, firefighters, officers, are your friends and that’s what she keys in on when she’s talking to them,” Wright said in 2017 before his wife, Sonia, received a Golden Apple Award.

The @RochesterNYPD officer with the white hair – he's the one stabbed last week. 2 years ago Denny nominated his wife, Sonia, an RCSD teacher, for a Golden Apple. Sonia snuck me this video of Denny and other officers dancing with her students. Folks, this man is a saint. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/1LRiQXtfA2 — Adam Chodak (@AdamChodak) October 7, 2019

Wright remains in the hospital as he’s treated for multiple stab wounds he suffered Friday afternoon after responding to a domestic call on Peck St.

Police say Keith Williams is the one who attacked Wright, punching him then slicing this way and that striking his body, face and left eye.

Williams is due in court Tuesday morning.