Atlantic Ave. in Penfield closed due down power lines

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Sheriff deputies are on scene of a single vehicle accident at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Five Mile Line Road.

A utility pole was struck and power lines are down in the road.

Atlantic Ave. is closed between Baird Rd. and Five Mile Line Rd. while crews are working on the repairs.

Officials are asking those that are traveling to avoid the area and find another route.

There were no injuries reported.

