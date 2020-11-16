ATF offering $5,000 reward for information on assault of Rochester firefighter

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction for those responsible of the assault of an on-duty Rochester firefighter, federal officials announced Monday.

ATF officials are also seeking information regarding the individual’s role in arson that occurred in the City of Rochester on that day, which was May 30.

May 30 was the day of violent protests in riots in downtown Rochester, that saw cars being lit on fire, looting, and widespread damage across the city. A number of people have been arrested in connection to the events of that day.

Federal officials are seeking information regarding this individual:

Anyone with information is asked to contact ACT at 1-888-ATF-TIPS or the Rochester Police Department tipline at 518-423-9300.