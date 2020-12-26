At least one person at Glasgow Street protest tests positive for COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The City of Rochester confirmed on Saturday that one or more individuals who participated in the demonstration on Glasgow Street on December 18 subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

“While we are unable to ascertain exactly where and when the individual became infected, or if there was any exposure at the demonstration, we are making a public announcement out of an abundance of caution so others who were present at this event are aware of the potential for exposure,” city officials said.

The Monroe County Department of Public Health has been made aware of this.

The Rochester Police Department has notified officers who were also at the protest and is working to make sure they get tested for the virus.