5 injured in 3 vehicle crash at East Ridge Rd. and Goodman in Irondequoit

Accident at Goodman and E. Ridge Rd. in Irondequoit Fire department Department trying to free someone out of white car. (News 8 Photo/ERIC SCHEDLBAUER)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Five people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Ridge Road and North Goodman Street in Irondequoit on Wednesday.

According to the Irondequoit Police Department, officers responded to the area around 8:30 a.m. and found occupants trapped in all three vehicles of the cars involved.

One vehicle was on its side between the other two vehicles involved.

Four adults and one 8-year-old child — who suffered a laceration to the face and mouth — were all transported to area hospitals via ambulance.

“The cause of the accident remains under investigation and once that investigation is complete a determination will be made on charges,” IPD officials said in a statement.

