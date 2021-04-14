5 injured in 3 vehicle crash at East Ridge Rd. and Goodman in Irondequoit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Five people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Ridge Road and North Goodman Street in Irondequoit on Wednesday.
According to the Irondequoit Police Department, officers responded to the area around 8:30 a.m. and found occupants trapped in all three vehicles of the cars involved.
One vehicle was on its side between the other two vehicles involved.
Four adults and one 8-year-old child — who suffered a laceration to the face and mouth — were all transported to area hospitals via ambulance.
“The cause of the accident remains under investigation and once that investigation is complete a determination will be made on charges,” IPD officials said in a statement.