Astacio's attorney argues shotgun shouldn't count as firearm, wants violation dropped

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - The attorney for Judge Leticia Astacio argued Thursday morning that the shotgun the judge is accused of attempting to buy shouldn't be considered a "firearm" or "deadly weapon," in a bid to get the gun charge against her dropped.

Astacio was arrested in April after deputies were called to Dick's Sporting Goods. According to court documents, store employees denied the sale of the shotgun to Astacio because they said she seemed "distraught." Astacio attempted to buy the gun at the Dick's in Greece and Henrietta, but was denied at both locations.

According to court documents, Astacio's probation, that followed a DWI conviction in 2016, restricted her from possessing a "firearm, dangerous weapon or noxious substance."

Astacio was arrested a week after the failed purchases and charged by deputies with attempted criminal purchase or disposal of a weapon.

In court Thursday, attorney Mark Foti argued that the weapon shouldn't be considered a "firearm" because it's not included under the state penal law definition of a firearm. As for "deadly weapon," Foti said that because the weapon was not loaded, it can't be considered dangerous.

Ultimately, Judge Aronson ruled he was unable to dismiss the probation violation against Astacio. She will return for another probation hearing on July 19.

Astacio currently faces removal by the state Commission on Judicial Conduct. She is appealing that decision and is set to make oral arguments in September in front of the Court of Appeals.