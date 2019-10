ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Former City Court Judge Leticia Astacio has been accused of violating her probation.

The violation is connected to her 2016 DWI conviction.

In 2018, she was removed from the bench because of conduct related to her arrest, her sentence and her time as a judge.

She was later acquitted of a felony weapons charge for trying to purchase a shot gun.

Astacio was arraigned in city court on Friday. She said she filed a motion to toss out her entire probation.