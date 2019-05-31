Assemblyman David Gantt involved in car crash Video

Rochester, NY (WROC) - News 8 has learned that New York State Assemblyman David Gantt was involved in a car crash in Rochester.

According to police, the crash occurred on Central Park around 7:30 Thursday night.

Police say the driver of a Dodge van was traveling east on Central Park when the driver of a sedan became distracted, failed to stop, and drove through an intersection striking the van. At this time it's unclear which vehicle Gantt was in.

According to police, all the occupants in the van were taken to the hospital and later released. The driver of the sedan was issued a citation for disobeying a traffic control device, while the driver of the van was cited for unlicensed operation and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Gantt's office released this statement on Friday: